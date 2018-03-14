Groupon ranks Hartford as #10 friendliest local businesses in the nation

The Hartford skyline. (FILE-WTNH)

HARTFORD — Groupon, which last month had a successful Super Bowl commercial encouraging support for local businesses, unveiled its annual Best of Groupon collection Wednesday.

Every year Groupon analyzes customer satisfaction ratings and sales data to determine which cities had the friendliest local businesses.

“We recognize and celebrate the local businesses that make the neighborhoods that we call home great places to live in just about everything we do” says Groupon.

The top 10 cities — meaning the highest percentage of merchants that met certain criteria for customer service and deal popularity — are:

  1. Charleston, S.C.
  2. Seattle
  3. Phoenix
  4. New Orleans
  5. Philadelphia
  6. Miami
  7. Boston
  8. Minneapolis/St. Paul
  9. Denver
  10. Hartford

