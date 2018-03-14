Hearing on recreational marijuana sales postponed

Different types of marijuana are displayed at Sparc Dispensary Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in San Francisco. California voters approved a ballot measure Tuesday allowing recreational marijuana in the nation's most populous state. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have postponed a hearing on a new bill legalizing the retail sale of recreational marijuana due to this week’s winter storm.

The Hartford Courant reports the legislature’s General Law Committee has moved Tuesday’s public hearing to Thursday. The hearing centers on a bill that would allow people 21 and older to purchase marijuana from a retailer or for use at a marijuana lounge.

The bill would allow those 21 and older to grow up to six marijuana plants for personal use. Towns and municipalities could bar marijuana establishments through an ordinance or with a town meeting.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has said he personally opposes legalized recreational pot, but will “cross that bridge when I come to it” if a bill gets to his desk.

