Herring fishing will be limited off East Coast rest of year

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

BOSTON (AP) — Some vessels that harvest herring off the East Coast will be limited in how much they can bring to shore for the rest of the year.

Herring is a major fish population in the Atlantic Ocean, where the little fish are harvested for use as bait, food and fish oil. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says some herring boats in the southern New England and mid-Atlantic areas have reached a limit for the amount of shad and river herring they are allowed to catch.

The agency says mid-water trawl vessels will be prohibited from fishing for or landing more than 2,000 pounds of herring per day in the area for the rest of the year.

The regulation went into effect early Wednesday morning.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s