Hocon Gas: Serving Connecticut Since 1952

GUILFORD, Conn. (CT STYLE) — Hocon Gas was founded in 1952 and has grown to be one of the largest propane distributors in Connecticut.

The company has over 400,000 gallons of propane storage available throughout the state.

“What that means to our customers is that in the big emergencies and the big storms you’re not going to run out with us,” said Andre Simon, a service manager at Hocon Gas’ Guilford, Conn. location.

The family-owned company has six showrooms in Connecticut: In Danbury, Guilford, Norwalk, Suffield, Torrington and Waterbury.

“Besides being a propane distributor for commercial and residential use for heat hot water and cooking and space heating applications, Hocon Gas is also a leader in hearth, patio and outdoor grilling supplies,” Simon said.

Hocon provides vent-free fireplaces and inserts from high-end manufacturers like Mendota and Regency.

“My favorite thing about gas fireplaces — propane or natural gas — is that they simplify the fire for everybody,” Simon said. “It’s really easy to maintain. It’s easy to use. They’re really clean.”

Besides gas fireplaces, Hocon Gas also offers a full line of wood and pellet stoves. And with the weather warming up, they can help you spruce up your outdoor patio.

“The outdoor cooking products that we offer here are a little bit different than the big box stores,” Simon said. “We do outdoor kitchens. We provide a unique grilling experience.”

Hocon Gas carries top knotch grill brands like Saber, Napoleon and Primo.

“Our Primo line is 100 percent American made, all-charcoal grill,” Simon explained.

Hocon Gas is big into home comfort, which also includes hot water.

“We offer a full line of Navien and Rinnai on demand hot water heaters and space heaters as well,” Simon said.

Hocon Gas is truly a one-stop-shop for all your needs.

“This is the place where we will sell it, we will install it, we will service it, and we do fill the tanks,” Simon said. “We do everything.”

To learn more, visit HoconGas.com.