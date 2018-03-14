In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Damon Daye cooks up the perfect skinless salmon with easy sides

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring is around the corner, you want to start eating light. There’s so many different ways to cook salmon.

Chef Damon Daye shows us how to make the perfect skinless salmon with a simple orange juice gravy over sautéd onions and blanched spinach.

Ingredients:

8 oz. Salmon
5 tbsp. olive or canola oil
1 whole Shallot
½  whole Fresno or cherry pepper
4 tbsp. unsalted butter
1 cup orange juice
¾ cup white wine
1 small onion
1 bunch of fresh spinach
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Skin salmon fillet or buy skinless
  3. Rinse salmon in cold water and pat dry
  4. Set aside salmon on dry paper towel to rid fillet of any access water
  5. Thinly slice onions, shallots, and peppers. Set aside separately
  6. In small saucepan add 2 tbsp. olive or canola oil on medium to high heat
  7. Add shallots and peppers
  8. Sauté shallots and peppers for three to four minutes
  9. Add ½ cup wine and orange juice allow to reduce by half
  10. Reduce heat to low and add butter 1 tbsp. at a time
  11. Continuously stirring butter into reduced wine and orange juice until thicken (If needed add butter too desired thickness.)
  12. Continue to stir every three minutes throughout cooking process
  13. Salt and pepper salmon to taste.
  14. Heat separate searing pan on medium to high
  15. Allow pan to heat until pan begins to lightly smoke
  16. Gently place salmon into hot searing pan
  17. Leave salmon untouched for three to four minutes allowing sear to form
  18. Place entire searing pan into oven allow salmon to cook to desired (15 to 18 minutes)
  19. In another pan, sauté onions in 1 tbsp. olive or canola oil until translucent
  20. Add ¼ cup of wine allow to simmer
  21. Add spinach and sauté spinach for two to three minutes
  22. Salt spinach to taste
  23. Drain spinach add to plate
  24. Remove salmon from oven
  25. Affix atop spinach
  26. Spoon reduced orange juice and butter gravy over salmon to finish

