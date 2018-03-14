India-based Infosys looks to create tech jobs in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hundreds of jobs could be coming to Hartford, after an announcement by Governor Dannel Malloy and India-based Infosys on Wednesday.

The technology company is planning to create 1,000 high-tech jobs in the next four years. The news conference held at the Capitol on Wednesday included Malloy, and the president of Infosys.

The company is planning to spend more than $20 million on a technology and innovation center. The location is still to be determined.

The center will train individuals in information technology, and help place them in companies.

“It’s an exciting development for the state and I think it speaks well of the continuing process of repositioning the state of Connecticut,” Malloy said.

“These hubs are going to be live labs for applying future technologies for business which are gonna transform themselves for changes in operating business models,” said Ravi Kumar S.

