It’s the most wonderful time of the year…for some

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH)– In some parts of Eastern Connecticut, neighbors saw almost two feet of snow. For some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

“I love it. I hope for another foot next week,” said Tom Sweet, who happens to be in a very sweet line of work. He makes maple syrup. He says it’s good for his trees.

“It’s like Mother Nature’s forms a blanket of snow on the ground and keeps the trees cool. So, the sap season will last longer.”

“It looks a lot like Christmas right now,” said Richard Geer, who would know. His family owns a Christmas tree farm.

Geer said, “the top foot of snow is nice and soft, but underneath it’s very heavy.”

Down in Jewett City, we found Raven Colon clearing off her boss’s car.

“I’m just doing my job. She’s a great boss and I appreciate everything she does so I might as well just shovel it back,” said Colon.

In parts of the state, they saw close to two feet of snow. It buried cars and weighed down branches.

Back at the other tree farm, they’re shoveling Wednesday just to dig in the dirt once all of this melts.

“Well, as soon as the snow melts and the frost comes out of the ground we’ll be planting,” said Thomas Geer.

His brother Richard said, “with the sun coming out, it won’t last long. You know two weeks from now, it could be 70 degrees.”

Even though a lot of people don’t like seeing this much snow on March 14th, just keep in mind it’s only 286 days until we’re going to need one of these.