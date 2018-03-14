Jené Luciani: Spring Essentials

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Everything Spring with Jené Luciani.

Jené Luciani is an internationally-renowned bestselling author of three books, and a regular lifestyle expert on NBC’s Today, Dr. Oz, Wendy Williams and many others. She is the author of The Bra Book: An Intimate Guide to Finding the Right Bra, Shapewear, Swimwear, and More (BenBella Books, 2009 & 2017), which is now in its 2nd edition, and the co-author of Get It! A Beauty, Style and Wellness Guide to Getting Your “It” Together (BenBella Books, 2016).

Luciani has hundreds of bylines to her name in publications such as SHAPE, and the Huffington Post, and the busy mom-of-four is the go-to-gal on everything from wardrobe to waxing for publications such as FIRST, Woman’s World and Cosmo.

For more information visit https://www.jeneluciani.com/

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s