Jets give restricted free agent Quincy Enunwa 2nd-rd tender

Lakana Published: Updated:
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) fends off Los Angeles Chargers' Tre Boston (33) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Jets have tendered wide receiver Quincy Enunwa at the second-round level, worth $2.9 million.

Enunwa was a restricted free agent after missing last season with a bulging disk in his neck that required surgery. He had a breakout season in 2016, catching 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns.

The Jets also tendered safety and special teams standout Rontez Miles and offensive lineman Brent Qvale with the right of first refusal. That means New York can match another team’s offer within five days and keep them, but receive no draft compensation if they let them go.

Tight end Neal Sterling was also given an original-round tender (seventh round).

New York also re-signed three exclusive rights free agents: safety Doug Middleton, fullback Lawrence Thomas and tight end Eric Tomlinson.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s