Local lawmakers walk out of U.S. Capitol Building in honor of National School Walkout

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH)– Local lawmakers are walking out of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning in honor of the National School Walkout.

Officials say U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, along with U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty, are walking out of the U.S. Capitol Building to join students in demanding Congress take action on common sense gun safety reforms.

Related: CT students joining national school walkout against gun violence

Other members of Congress, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer, and U.S. Representative Ted Deutch who represents Parkland, Florida, will also address students participating in the walkout.

The following is a statement from Senator Murphy regarding the walkout:

I want to thank all the students and faculty members in Connecticut and across the country who made the decision to participate in the National School Walkout today to honor the 17 students and teachers who were killed in Parkland last month and all the others who were so deeply affected by this tragedy. Our grief for them will never end. But the truth is, this epidemic doesn’t take a day off. While the mass shootings get the national attention, every day, 80 to 90 people in this country die from a gunshot wound. This catastrophic rate of violence happens because of the government’s inaction, and so today cannot just be a moment of remembrance – it needs to be a moment of action. I hope every person taking part in today’s demonstrations thinks seriously about how they can stay involved in this movement and demand that Congress enacts common sense guns laws to make sure that the daily violence that plagues our nation comes to an end. If you join this fight, I will be right there by your side.”

Below is a live stream of the walkout from the U.S. Capitol.