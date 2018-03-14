Man arrested after police seized drugs, firearms from Milford business

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven man is facing charges after police seized drugs and firearms from a Milford business on Monday.

Officials say agents from The Bridgeport Office of the Drug Enforcement Agency, and detectives from Milford and Stamford narcotics unit conducted a narcotics investigation at 1 p.m on Tuesday. They say the investigation targeted 45-year-old Pasquale Cestaro of East Haven.

Authorities say detectives and agents executed a search warrant at the Bulldog Cartel Whoelsalers at 333 Quarry Road in Milford.

Officials say K9 Cedar from the Milford Police Department helped authorities find 1.24 ounces of cocaine, 38.8 pounds of marijuana, and 261 vials of liquid THC (marijuana) inside the business. Along with the drugs, they say they found a scale, packing materials, two firearms and cash. As a result of the operation authorities arrested Cestaro.

Cestaro is facing many charges including, possession of narcotics, operation of a drug factory, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Milford Court on April 10.