(WTNH)–A princess was spotted doing some good in Boston. A man dressed as Elsa from ‘Frozen’ made an appearance in the snow-covered city.

He came to the rescue when a police wagon got stuck in a snow bank.

People Magazine reports the man’s name is Jason Triplett – a 37-year-old Boston attorney.

The video, captured by someone at a pub nearby, has been viewed more than 4 million times.

It’s unclear if Elsa helped the police vehicle so that she could “let it go.”