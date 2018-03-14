Minor league baseball rules changes you’ll see this season

(WTNH)–If you plan on heading out to a Hartford Yard Goats game this year, you’re gonna notice some changes.

Minor League Baseball is trying to speed up the pace of play.

It was announced on Wednesday that at all levels of minor league baseball, extra innings will begin with a runner on second base.

Also, visits to the pitcher’s mound will be limited to 8 per team.

These rules changes are intended to help shorten the length of games. Will they be implemented in the big leagues someday?

We’ll have to wait and see.

Editor’s Note: Let’s hope not–when it comes to the runner at second base thing. That is completely ridiculous.