Mother of Sandy Hook victim shows support at school walkout in New Britain

By Published:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–The mother of Ana Marquez-Greene, a child who died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy, was at Wednesday’s school walkout in New Britain.

Nelba Marquez-Greene had very positive things to say about the New Britain school district.

“The most amazing thing about this district is that they don’t just walk out they also walk in,” Marquez-Greene said. “They believe in whole child development. They believe in healthy relationships. They believe in love winning, and that’s what’s amazing about New Britain and I’m so glad they’re doing this today.”

Related: CT students join national school walkout against gun violence

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s