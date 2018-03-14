Mother of Sandy Hook victim shows support at school walkout in New Britain

Related Coverage CT students join national school walkout against gun violence

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–The mother of Ana Marquez-Greene, a child who died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy, was at Wednesday’s school walkout in New Britain.

Nelba Marquez-Greene had very positive things to say about the New Britain school district.

“The most amazing thing about this district is that they don’t just walk out they also walk in,” Marquez-Greene said. “They believe in whole child development. They believe in healthy relationships. They believe in love winning, and that’s what’s amazing about New Britain and I’m so glad they’re doing this today.”

