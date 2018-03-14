New bill cracks down on fake service dogs

FILE - In this April 1, 2017 file photo, a service dog strolls through the isle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport while taking part in a training exercise, in Newark, N.J. Delta Air Lines says for safety reasons it will require owners of service and support animals to provide more information before their animal can fly in the passenger cabin, including an assurance that it's trained to behave itself. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(KWWL) — People who claim an animal is a service dog when it isn’t could end up in jail if a new bill becomes law in Iowa.

Under Senate File 2365, Iowans could be charged with a simple misdemeanor if they intentionally misrepresent an animal as a service dog.

The bill just passed in the state Senate and now moves to the House.

Retrieving Freedom Co-President Scott Dewey likes the measure.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction for everybody that’s involved. Being in public with a dog that’s not a service dog can be very detrimental to those that have gone through the process and have done it correctly,” said Retrieving Freedom Co-President Scott Dewey.

Anyone found guilty of fraud in this manner, can face 30 days in jail, a fine, or possibly both.

