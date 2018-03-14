Parent beams with pride over student’s participation in walkout protest

(WTNH)–Rob Sanville knew about the nationwide walk out to support the Parkland students, but he had no idea his daughter was going to speak about it at her high school.

“I was very proud of her,” Sanville said. “It is just as important that they behave and don’t get in trouble, that they spend their energies doing things that they care about and that they’re passionate.”

Sanville believes walking out and speaking out, empowers his daughter Gillian and changes them from targets to activists.

“I feel empowered, yes, I think my voice is heard, I think it was really great that our school gave us a form to express our voices,” Gillian said.

At Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Dr. Brandon Campbell is a pediatric surgeon. He says it’s good to see the students walking out and making a statement, because he believes they’re the ones that are actually going to be able to make a change.

“Injury is the leading cause of death for children, and for them to be interested in this issue and speaking out, I think they are as likely as anybody to be heard by Congress,” he said.

Dr. Campbell frequently sees child gunshot victims in his operating room. He says as a parent, as a surgeon, and as a gun owner, something needs to change, and he hopes the student voices are heard.

“Background checks that are thorough and work, getting rid of gun show loophole that probably is something that will reduce the number of illegally required guns and firearm trees,” he says.

He also believes gun owners need to practice good gun safety, keep the guns locked up, keep ammo and guns separate.