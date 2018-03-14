Police: Southington man doesn’t recognize car, approaches it, shoots gun in air

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–A Southington man is facing charges in a shooting incident. Police said 49-year-old Reeton Jones saw a car he did not recognize in the neighborhood where he lived.

He thought it was suspicious, and approached it. Police said he pointed a gun at the car and driver.

The victim apologized for being in the neighborhood, and drove away, but Jones fired the gun into the air.

Police said he was drunk at the time.

Officers seized his pistol permit, and guns.

He is facing a list of charges, including reckless endangerment and breach of peace.