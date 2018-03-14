Satellite view of the third nor’easter from space

(WTNH) — The third nor’easter in 10 days hit the east coast on Tuesday and one satellite in space had the best view of it.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) satellite GOES East (GOES-16) captured the storm as it pummeled New England with heavy wet snow and strong winds Tuesday.

Our #GOESEast satellite captured this view from above of today’s winter #noreaster storm as bands of heavy wet snow pivot across the region. More imagery: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/x5LFLmOHwq — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) March 13, 2018

The agency says the east coast of the United States is a breeding ground for nor’easters like the one that hit Tuesday.