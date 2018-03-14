Senator Murphy reads the names of Connecticut victims of gun violence

Related Coverage Local lawmakers walk out of U.S. Capitol Building in honor of National School Walkout

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH)– Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy spoke out on the issue of gun control at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The democrat took to the senate floor to read the names of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, along with other victims of gun violence since the Newtown tragedy.

“Joining my colleagues today to give the country a sense of the scope of this epidemic. We tried every mean to move our colleagues to action. But in remembering the names of people that have been lost it’s a reminder that’s there is a human face behind every single one of these numbers. And behind that victim there is a trail of trauma family members, friends, classmates that’s difficult to unwind,” said Murphy.

Murphy also joined other local lawmakers in walking out of the Capitol in honor of the students taking part in the National School Walkout Against Gun Violence.