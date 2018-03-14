Solar storm set to hit Earth isn’t cause for concern, expert says

By Published:
File photo of Earth

(ABC)– A solar storm likely to hit the Earth this week might make a pretty light show in the sky, but is likely to occur without causing any of the harm that some doomsayers are warning of.

Solar storms are large eruptions of electromagnetic radiation from the sun that can last anywhere from minutes to hours, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

While severe solar storms have been known to knock out power stations and electrical transformers in the past, Bob Rutledge at the Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado, told ABC News that the storm on Wednesday and Thursday is a run of the mill, no big deal G1 storm. Storms are graded from G1 through G5, with G1 being rated as minor.

PHOTO: A Geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for March 14 and 15 2018. Space Weather Prediction Center
A Geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for March 14 and 15 2018.

He said there could be some weak power fluctuation on the grid and a minor impact on satellite operations might be seen, but advised the public to ignore the panic on the internet and not worry.

A positive impact on the storm is that the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, will likely be visible farther south than normal.

People who live in the northern tier of the U.S., like in Michigan and Maine, could be in for a treat in the skies.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s