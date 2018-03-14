Stonington resident seeks to silence overnight snowblowers

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The sound of snowblowers can be heard throughout southeastern Connecticut on this day after the third nor’easter to hit the state.

But in Stonington one resident is hoping to silence that sound in the overnight hours.

The Board of Selectmen will consider a request to ban the use of snowblowers between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The person is upset about a neighbor who used a snowblower at 2:00 a.m. and wants the town’s nuisance ordinance to be amended.

The ordinance prohibits unreasonably loud, disturbing, and unnecessary noise which can be heard inside a home before 6 a.m. and after 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m. on Sunday. There are exceptions for things like snow-removal equipment and emergency generators at anytime that they are being used because of power outages.

Wednesday night’s board of selectmen meeting is being held at 7 p.m. at the police station.