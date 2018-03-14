Stretch Your Dollar: Easy ways for Millennials to save for retirement

By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

(WTNH) — Millennials have a lot on their financial plate.

Bills, rent and student loan payments can quickly empty a bank account.

All of that can pile up so much, that most millennials aren’t saving for retirement.

In fact, the National Institute on Retirement Security found that 86 percent of people between the ages of 21 and 32 have nothing saved for retirement.

If you want to start saving now, experts say to be honest about your financial future.

See if your employers offers a retirement plan, like a 401K, and try to contribute.

Or look into traditional or Roth IRA’s, which could offer tax benefits for retirement savings.

Even if you put one or two percent of your pay away, it could make a big difference down the road.

