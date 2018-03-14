Students across Connecticut protest gun violence

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hundreds of students at New Britain High walked out of class to protest gun violence and remember the victims killed in Parkland Florida. Rimaz Bashir with New Britain High School said, “We have a voice and we need to speak out against the violence that is occurring throughout many schools in America the fact that we’ve gone this far and haven’t done anything is a tragedy in itself.”

The planned walkout included administrators, the superintendent and the mayor. Ebaa Mohmed with New Britain High School added, “I feel like there were a lot of mixed emotions during this protest but I feel like the one emotion was honestly like happiness and solidarity because we feel like we are standing with those in parkland and across the nation.” Students at West Haven High also organizing a walkout. They made signs and honored those killed.

Mya Ginsberg said, “Everyone stayed silent. The people that were reading read the names and it was a way for everyone to just talk and be silent and be respectful.” Hannah Coppola added, “It’s a really good feeling to know that everybody just came together.” From New Haven to Norwich to North Stonington students walked out in solidarity. Brandie James added, “With all the staff being involved too it just showed that they were in support of us too.”

Hannah Coppola said, “It felt really good to know that everyone came together. The staff the students.” Some students wore Parkland’s school colors. Matthew Moody said, “We wore red and gray and it pretty much symbolizes the colors of the school and we wanted to show our awareness and our dedication and support to that school.”May students tell us they left the politics out of the walk out. Ginsberg told NEWS8, “When you are trying to have respect for people you shouldn’t make it about politics.” Olivia Coppola said, “Today was for the people that passed away these people no longer have a voice.”