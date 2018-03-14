Students, Sandy Hook survivors protest outside of gun lobby organization

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Outside of National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun lobby organization, Newtown High School students, parents and teachers rallied. They are demanding universal background checks, a ban on assault rifles and high capacity magazines and raising the minimum age for all gun sales to 21.

Mary Sortino and Jenny Wadhwa survived the murders of 26 children and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

“After going through Sandy Hook when I was younger and sitting in lockdown scared for my life and my siblings lives, I don’t think anyone should go through that and the fact we’ve gone through it so many times is unacceptable,” Wadhwa said.

“You’re always going back to that day,” Sortino added.

Students say the survivors at Stoneman Douglas reignited their passion and helped them find their voices again to push for common sense gun safety legislation.

“Moving forward it’s going to be the younger generation that paves the way for change,” Buster Whaley told News 8.

Thousands of students around the country walked out, demanding more action by Congress and President Donald Trump.

“I don’t understand why guns are being more valued than childrens’ lives in our country and I think it’s disgusting,” Sasha Allen said. “Everyone, everyone in my school says where we would go if someone breaks in and starts shooting?”

Some students, including Paige Psichopaidas, a freshman at Newtown High, stayed in class. She says her family owns guns and are life long NRA members.

“It’s not the gun killing people, it’s the people behind the gun, pulling the trigger,” Psichopaidas said. “If you’re a responsible gun owner, there should be no problem with owning an assault rifle, an AK-47.”