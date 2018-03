(WTNH)– Americans have the best health care in the world, but also among the most expensive.

A new study by The Journal of the American Medical Association shows the U.S. performs more CT Scans than anyplace else in the world.

Doctor’s salaries are about twice as high here compared to the United Kingdom or Germany, and the cost of brand name drugs also bump up the prices.

When it comes to paying for prescription drugs, they often cost twice as much her as those sold in Europe.