NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Miss Connecticut Caribbean United States Pageant is happening this Sunday, March 18th.

The pageant showcases the beauty and talents of young women of Caribbean, Central American, and South American Descent.

The pageant will be held at Artist Collective at 1200 Albany Avenue in Hartford from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.