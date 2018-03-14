Tips to secure your smartphone devices

By Published:

(WTNH) — From paying our bills to shopping online, we use our smartphones for just about everything. Howard Schwartz of the Connecticut Business Bureau shares his tips on how to protect yourself from potential identity theft and fraud.

Howard Schwartz says recent studies shows that more than half of smart device users don’t have passwords for those devices, which could put you at risk for scammers to access your private information.

Schwartz says smart devices, including apple devices, are at risk for malware, just like a personal computer.

When it comes to WiFi hot spots, make sure you ask the establishment you are in, such as a coffee shop, to give you the WiFi network name. This will ensure that you are logging into a secure network.

Additional tips to secure your smart devices:

  • Don’t store sensitive information on the device
  • Erase your tracks in a rented vehicle
  • Turn off services unless you need them
  • Download software and operating system updates

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s