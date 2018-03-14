Tips to secure your smartphone devices

(WTNH) — From paying our bills to shopping online, we use our smartphones for just about everything. Howard Schwartz of the Connecticut Business Bureau shares his tips on how to protect yourself from potential identity theft and fraud.

Howard Schwartz says recent studies shows that more than half of smart device users don’t have passwords for those devices, which could put you at risk for scammers to access your private information.

Schwartz says smart devices, including apple devices, are at risk for malware, just like a personal computer.

When it comes to WiFi hot spots, make sure you ask the establishment you are in, such as a coffee shop, to give you the WiFi network name. This will ensure that you are logging into a secure network.

Additional tips to secure your smart devices:

Don’t store sensitive information on the device

Erase your tracks in a rented vehicle

Turn off services unless you need them

Download software and operating system updates