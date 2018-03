NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! Pi Day is celebrated around the world. Pi is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant. The ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14159.

Hopefully you’re recovered from Tuesday’s nor’easter. The heroine from the movie “Frozen,” Princess Elsa made a guest appearance in snow-covered Boston. Well, it was actually a man dressed as Elsa. 37-year-old Boston attorney Jason Triplett came to the rescue when a police wagon got stuck in a snow bank.

A woman in Atlanta realized she mistakenly threw $100,000 worth of diamond jewelry in the trash. She alerted the trash company within 20 minutes, and five employees went searching for the jewelry. They found three diamond rings and a diamond tennis bracelet.

According to a new study by the Mayo Clinic, dogs did not negatively affect your quality of sleep.

The newest internet buzz is a dog that seems to have a very human-like face . Yogi is a Shih Tzu Poodle mix.

Meghan Markle is preparing for her Royal wedding and life as a princess. With less than two months until her big day, Markle learning the Royal ropes as she prepares for her life as a member of the family.