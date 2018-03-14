Transportation Committee to review highway tolls proposals

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Tolls, tolls, tolls. No less than three proposals that would establish or put in place an authority to establish electronic highway tolls in Connecticut is before state lawmakers on the Transportation Committee.

For the first time ever, the state D.O.T. Commissioner is expected to formally endorse the idea. That’s not too surprising because his boss, Gov. Malloy, proposed them in his budget plan that also includes a 7 cent hike in the Gas Tax.

A special commission on the state’s financial woes has also endorsed the idea of imposing the tolls and the tax hike.

Advocates believe momentum is building because there is universal agreement that the state’s transportation infrastructure is seriously in need of upgrading.

Republican leadership continues to insist the upgrading can be done (at a slower pace) with the existing bonding capacity and tax structure.

