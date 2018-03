NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–A happy homecoming on Wednesday at the naval submarine base in New London. The U.S.S. Minnesota is headed back to its home port at SUBASE New London.

This was the first-ever deployment for the nuclear-powered, fast attack submarine.

More than a hundred sailors and officers were on board, away from their families since September.

Hundreds of family members greeted each other as the submarine returned to its port.

The vessel was at sea for six months.