Video shows California police helicopters colliding in 2012

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newly released surveillance camera footage shows the moment two police helicopters collided in Southern California nearly six years ago.

Six people — five officers and a civilian — suffered minor injuries in the November 2012 collision at the Pasadena Police Department’s heliport.

The rotor blades of a helicopter that was landing touched the blades of a helicopter getting ready to take off.

Video aired by KABC-TV on Monday shows the moment of impact. The blades on both aircraft broke and flew off as the helicopters rocked violently on the tarmac. The impact to the helicopter on the ground was so strong that a man standing beside it was thrown to the pavement.

The footage was released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

