Waterbury man accused of illegally collecting unemployment benefits

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A Waterbury man is under arrest, accused of illegally collecting thousands in unemployment benefits while in prison.

35-year-old Donald Dyer is being charged with illegally collecting almost $11,000 in unemployment compensation. Investigators said he allegedly did this while serving time at a state correctional institution in New Haven.

The investigation included a review of numerous recorded phone conversations between Dyer and his former wife, while he was incarcerated at the state correctional institution in New Haven, the warrant states

Dyer is being held on $10,000 bond.