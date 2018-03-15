A potential treatment for people who lose the natural color of their skin

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, lived with vitiligo, a skin condition which robs skin color, leading to white patches.

Not the case for Shahanaj Akter.

“It’s filling in dramatically,” says her dermatologist Dr. Brett King.

Her hands, the only visible signs of the disorder, diagnosed during her first pregnancy.

“During the pregnancy time, I started seeing some white spots on top of my eyebrow,” said Akter.

It quickly spread, most noticeably in her face, chest and hands.

Six months later, dramatic results were recently published in the Journal Dermatology.

“One week I used it,” said Shahanaj. “And the very next week, I started to see a lot of freckles in my face.”

Co-investigator Dr. King at Yale School of Medicine treated a handful of patients.

“We see the return pigment in the skin within weeks of starting the combination therapy,” said Dr. King.

The treatment combined tofacitanib, already FDA approved for rheumatoid arthritis, with light therapy.

“The combination therapy I think is necessary out of the gate in order to get back what has been lost but that the pill maybe effective for suppressing the disease so that people do not need to continue with the light therapy,” said Dr. King. “Whether or not over time they will be able to come off all therapy and maintain their pigmentation, that’s another question.”

For this mother of two, there were no side affects after nearly a year.

“I feel great that my skin color is coming back. Oh my god, I can’t believe it. Every single day, I’m standing in the mirror and I’m seeing me and that it’s coming back. It’s unbelievable for me, it’s unbelievable,” said Akter.

Dr. King says vitiligo affects men and women, people of all color. The color loss he says is less apparent among those more fair skinned.

He is hopeful that this treatment will become the standard of care for vitiligo.