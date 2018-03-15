Bridgeport Police Department welcomes new officers, recruits

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This week the Bridgeport Police Department has welcomed new officers and recruits.

17 new police recruits are in training at the Bridgeport Police Academy.

In addition to those recruits, 22 new officers hit the streets this week. They are the most recent graduating class.

“The Police Department serves a major function in any city and the only way they can properly do their job is with the manpower,” said Mayor Joe Ganim. “It has been my commitment to replenish the Police Department so that we can continue to improve public safety in Bridgeport for our residents and for our schools. This new class brings us to our goal.”

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Police Chief is also looking for nine additional school resource officers to help improve school safety in the city.