Casino bills debated at state Capitol

(WTNH) — A public hearing was held in Hartford on Thursday for a bill that could dramatically impact the future of gaming in the state.

House Bill 5307, would scrap the license for the two tribal casinos to open a third on in East Windsor.

The bill would also open up the bidding process for other groups to build a casino elsewhere in the state, including Bridgeport.

Several shoreline mayor testified at a legislative hearing in support of the bill that would create a competitive bidding process for the state’s next casino project.

“Support for this bill show you favor competition to ensure Connecticut gets the best deal for its residents,” said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.

“The point is jobs. Certainly I want them in Bridgeport and the Bridgeport region,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. “We want them everywhere.”

The bill calls for a two step process. It starts with taking bids and ends with a selection.

And it’s not just MGM that stands to win if the bid process opens up. The Schaghticoke Tribal Nation is also trying to get in on the casino action.

“Let’s face it,” said Schaghticoke Tribal Nation Chief Richard Velky. “We’re one of Connecticut’s first families.”

Velky says his group is ready to submit a proposal for a Bridgeport casino of it’s own after decades of pushing for one.

“Is the closest you feel you’ve been to having a real show to get this casino completed? Yes it is and I think what’s giving us an opportunity is we’re not by ourselves this time,” said Velky.

The tribes and their supporters say allowing another operator to open a casino in the state would violate the compact that allows the two casinos to have exclusive gaming rights in exchange for 25% of slot revenue.

The compact has brought in billions of dollars into state coffers.

“It’s important to look at not only the long term benefits of an East Windsor casino but also the short term losses that would happen to many communities across our state,” said Rep. Chris Davis (R-East Windsor).

Several employees from Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods attended the hearing, arguing that scrapping the East Windsor casino plan would cost them jobs and the state money, as MGM prepares to open a nearly one billion dollar resort in nearby Springfield.

Attorney General George Jepsen filed an opinion stating he believes this competitive bid bill would not violate the states compact with Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods.

If this bill becomes law, bids would need to be submitted to the state Department of Consumer Protection by the first of the year.