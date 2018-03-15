Safety of Connecticut bridges

Related Coverage FIU bridge collapse: At least 4 killed after pedestrian bridge at Florida college collapses



NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The design company behind the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse in Miami, Munilla Construction, doesn’t have any projects in Connecticut, but the inspection group FIGG has worked on our bridges, including the Gold Star Bridge.

Thousands drive over and under our bridges daily and now some are asking how well maintained and safe our infrastructure is.

For Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, the answer is simple.

“All of our structures are unquestionably safe,” DOT spokesman, Kevin Nursick told News 8. “If we have a concern about safety, we will shut down a bridge.”

Nursick said the thousands of bridges in our state undergo rigorous safety inspections.

“Every bridge we are responsible for, some 4-thousand bridges, are inspected minimum once every two years,” Nursick added. “Some bridges like the Gold Star bridge undergo a six-month inspection process.”

However, a report released last year by the American Road and Transportation Builders tells a different story, citing 338 of Connecticut’s 4,200 bridges as “structurally deficient.”

The reason – money. The special transportation fund is facing a $4-billion plus deficit.

“I don’t know what else it’s going to take unless they physically see something fall down,” Tony Guerrera, co-chair of the Transportation Committee told News 8’s Mark Davis.

Governor Dannel Malloy saying there is no money and we must stop putting our heads in the sand. The DOT says infrastructure is directly effected.

“Roads and bridges included,” Nursick said. “I’ll can tell you we will never let someone drive on an unsafe bridge, but if we don’t have the funding to take care of the bridges, they’re going to deteriorate”

Many are now waiting to learn why what happened in Miami, did.

“Clearly, something went wrong, something terrible went wrong and something needs to be learned from that,” Nursick continued. “I think you’ll find all the state DOT’s will be watching that very closely.”