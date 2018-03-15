Connecticut man gets jail time for injuring police officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for a fight with police that left one officer with a concussion and broken nose.

The New Haven Register reports that 32-year-old John Wesley Williams was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer. In exchange, prosecutors dropped several other charges.

Prosecutors say Williams was pulled over in East Haven in August after leaving a motel known for drug activity.

Police say Williams was evasive, kept trying to get back inside his vehicle, and at one point sped off as officers attempted to pull him out of the car. During the scuffle, one officer was injured.

Williams fled in his car but was later tracked down through information from a rental car agency.

