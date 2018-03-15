Connecticut man gets jail time for injuring police officer

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for a fight with police that left one officer with a concussion and broken nose.

The New Haven Register reports that 32-year-old John Wesley Williams was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer. In exchange, prosecutors dropped several other charges.

Prosecutors say Williams was pulled over in East Haven in August after leaving a motel known for drug activity.

Police say Williams was evasive, kept trying to get back inside his vehicle, and at one point sped off as officers attempted to pull him out of the car. During the scuffle, one officer was injured.

Williams fled in his car but was later tracked down through information from a rental car agency.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s