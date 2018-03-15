Debate over legalized recreational marijuana

(WTNH) — While law makers are debating whether not to legalize marijuana, our neighbors to the north Massachusetts will start selling the summer, that is adding pressure to Connecticut. So what will this look like if they start selling in Connecticut?

“We have been in South Windsor for about four years now, actually dispensing products to thousands of patients. And it’s growing,” said Christina Capitan of Prime Wellness of Connecticut.

Prime Wellness of Connecticut was one of the first to start dispensing medical marijuana because of security and patient confidentiality we are not allowed inside the facility. However they say they are ready to start selling recreationally if lawmakers pass it.

“I think we have the infrastructure in place, I think we have some very knowledgeable individuals involved,” said Capitan.

Massachusetts is the latest New England state to legalize marijuana, it will start recreational sales in July.

Already marijuana is illegally being shipped in from California.

This morning, John Butler was arrested for allegedly running a drug factory out of his Farmington home.

United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and police seized more than two pounds of pot, cocaine and more than $100,000 in cash. They also seized 58 rifles and handguns in his home.

Christina Capitan says by legalizing marijuana, you get rid of the guns and the dangerous criminal element along with it.

“If you want a California to Connecticut pot pipe line to continue, that is the way to do it, keep it illegal,” said Capitan.

There has been some talk of using medical marijuana to even help people wean them selves off of heroin, however doctors and drug counselors we talk to the marijuana is definitely a gateway drug, as a matter fact we caught up with a mother at an opioid rally who said her son started off on his downward spiral with marijuana.

“My son shortly after graduation didn’t get into the school he wanted to go to, and marijuana was his first choice and then he moved to Percocets very quickly,” said Tammy Delacruz of New London.

Captain says right now there are a lot of rules and regulations in place, they keep the marijuana locked up, you have to be registered just to get into the facility. They would have similar procedures in place for recreational marijuana.