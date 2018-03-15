DPH: Peak flu season has passed, but remains widespread

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Health has released the latest flu numbers for the state.

According to the Department of Health (DPH), the state has passed the peak of the flu season and but it remains widespread.

The state agency’s report says emergency department visits for the virus have decreased for the past five weeks, but are at 7.3 percent. However, they say this percent remains well above the baseline level of 5 percent state wide.

DPH says the percent of hospital patients due to pneumonia attributed to the flu has decreased to 3.4%. They say this is below the baseline average of 4 percent.

According to the state agency, 2,418 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of the flu between August 27 of 2017 to March 10 of 2018. They say a total of 8,117 flu positive laboratory tests have been reported during this season.

So far this flu season, the DPH says 119 people have died from the flu (88 associated with influenza A, 30 with influenza B, 1 of an unknown type). They say of those deaths 98 were among patients over the age of 65, 12 were between 50 and 64-years-old, five were between 25 and 49-years-old, one was between 19 and 24-years-old and 3 were under the age of 18.

 

