FD: Drunk driver rescued after driving car into Connecticut River in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews rescued a drunk woman after she drove into the Connecticut River in Enfield on Tuesday.

According to Enfield Fire Department officials, a drunk woman drove her car into the Connecticut River near the boat launch on South River Street in Enfield.

The Enfield Fire Department says they quickly rescued the woman.

There is no word if the woman is injured.

No further details are available at this time

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.