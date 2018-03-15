Giants announce signing of Solder, also add LB Martin

Dallas Cowboys running back Rod Smith (45) runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Cowboys won 30-10.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants have signed offensive tackle Nate Solder and added former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kareem Martin.

The Giants announced the signings late Thursday night, more than a day after free-agency opened.

Sources close to the team had confirmed on Wednesday the agreement with Solder, the former New England Patriots left tackle. The signing of Martin, who spent his first four seasons in Arizona, is new and reunites him with defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who ran the Cardinals’ defense last season and was hired by new Giants coach Pat Shurmur.

Solder, who is considered the top free agent offensive lineman, is expected to be the foundation on a new O-line.

“We had such a great experience in New England, we love those people, they’ve taken great care of us,” said Solder, who signed a four-year contract worth $62 million. “It was hard to leave; we had a lot of success there, and hopefully coming here that we’ll have the same.”

Solder has played in 98 regular-season games with 95 starts — 81 at left tackle, 11 at right tackle, and three as a tackle-eligible tight end.

“Nate has been a quality left tackle in this league since the day he entered,” general manager Dave Gettleman said. “He’s physically matured and he’s become as good a run blocker as he is a pass blocker.”

Martin started 10 games this past season, and played in all 16. He had a career-best 23 tackles.

“With Bettch being the defensive coordinator, that played a big role in my decision,” Martin said. “After playing in that defense for the last four years, three with him being the D.C., I learned a lot and I was able to grow a lot. I wanted to continue that maturation in this defense under him, so that played a big role in my decision to come here.”

A third-round draft pick, Martin has played in 56 regular-season games with 14 starts. His totals include 46 tackles (35 solo) 4 1/2 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and nine special teams tackles. He is also fast enough to cover tight ends.

