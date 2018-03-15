Girl Scouts meet with legislators at state Capitol building

(WTNH) — Girl Scouts from across the state were making their voices heard at the state Capitol on Thursday.

The annual “Lunch With Your Legislator” event was held at the Capitol building.

The event allows Girl Scouts to meet with local lawmakers, talk about policy issues and take a tour of the Capitol.

The goal is for the girls to learn the importance of civic engagement and to inspire them to tackle important issues in their communities.

“I want to hear ideas about change and about how we can make a change as a whole, as a country together because we need change and I want to hear people advocating for women,” said Girl Scout Hannah Falotico.

The girls got to hear from influential state leaders and representatives.

At the end of the day, the Girl Scouts pinned their local legislators as members of the Honorary Girl Scout Troop at the Capitol.