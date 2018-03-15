Girl Scouts meet with legislators at state Capitol building

WTNH.com Staff Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) — Girl Scouts from across the state were making their voices heard at the state Capitol on Thursday.

The annual “Lunch With Your Legislator” event was held at the Capitol building.

The event allows Girl Scouts to meet with local lawmakers, talk about policy issues and take a tour of the Capitol.

The goal is for the girls to learn the importance of civic engagement and to inspire them to tackle important issues in their communities.

“I want to hear ideas about change and about how we can make a change as a whole, as a country together because we need change and I want to hear people advocating for women,” said Girl Scout Hannah Falotico.

The girls got to hear from influential state leaders and representatives.

At the end of the day, the Girl Scouts pinned their local legislators as members of the Honorary Girl Scout Troop at the Capitol.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s