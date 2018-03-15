Guatemalan native sentenced for illegally reentering the U.S. after being deported

(WTNH) — A Guatemalan national deported from New Britain has been sentenced for illegally reentering the United States.

Authorities say 41-year-old Dimas Escobar was convicted in October of 2011 in state court for sexual assault and was sentenced to eight years of incarceration. However, they say he only spent 18 months in prison and was deported back to Guatemala in May of 2013.

Officials say immigration police arrested him in June of 2017 in New Britain, where he was living after returning to the country illegally.

Authorities say Escobar will now serve another year in prison on top of his current two year sentence for violating probation. They say the federal sentence will run simultaneously with the state sentence he is already serving.