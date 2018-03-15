Hearing on legalizing recreational marijuana to be held in Hartford

By Published:
(AP file)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A hearing in Hartford Thursday could bring the state one step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana. The pot debate got postponed by Tuesday’s storm.

What lawmakers have to decide is whether the problems associated with marijuana use outweigh all the money the state stands to make from legalizing pot.

Right now there are nine marijuana dispensaries in Connecticut. To go into one, you have to first go to a certain doctor who is licensed to prescribe pot, and you have to have one of twenty or so specific illnesses such as cerebral palsy or cystic fibrosis. That’s how it is now.

Related: Hearing on recreational marijuana sales postponed

This proposal would completely change that. It would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase it, use it, even grow a few plants of it. The reason the state is looking at this is…if you sell it, you can tax it, and the state needs money. One estimate says the state could make more than 60 million dollars a year.

Opponents argue that you have to look at the overall cost, things like the health effects of long term marijuana use, and the increase in traffic accidents from people getting high and getting behind the wheel.

Could this actually get through the legislature? It is possible, and then the question becomes, would Governor Malloy actually sign it? He used to oppose the idea completely. There are indications that stance may be softening.

If you want to speak out, that hearing starts at 10 a.m. Thursday morning at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s