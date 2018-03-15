How sleepiness can impact your mood at work

(WTNH) —  A new study shows that sleepiness is linked to an increase in aggressive behavior at work.

Psychology professor Christopher Budnick of Southern Connecticut State University and assistant professor of psychology Larissa Barber found in a new study, that a lack of sleep can affect people’s emotions, particularly at work.

Professor Budnick found that people who failed to get good sleep tend to be more likely to display workplace aggression. They are also more likely to interpret actions from others as being threatening or unfair when it was unclear that those actions were intended that way.

The study noted that it was not the actual objective loss of sleep that directly affected the way people responded to workplace threats, but rather the sleepiness that was caused by the lack of sleep

