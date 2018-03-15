In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Carlos Baez cooking up fried chicken and biscuits

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Brunch might just be our favorite meal of the day and soon it’s going to be offered at The Spread in Greenwich.

Ingredients for fried chicken:

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast

1 lb hot Italian sausage

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups milk

salt and pepper

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon season salt

1 cup cheddar cheese

2 cups buttermilk

2 cups canola oil

4 biscuits

Ingredients for buttermilk biscuits:

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting the board

1⁄4 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt or 1 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, very cold

1 cup buttermilk (approx.)

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 450°F. Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl, or in the bowl of a food processor. Cut the butter into chunks and cut into the flour until it resembles course meal. If using a food processor, just pulse a few times until this consistency is achieved. Add the buttermilk and mix just until combined. If it appears on the dry side, add a bit more buttermilk. It should be very wet. Turn the dough out onto a floured board. Gently, gently PAT the dough out until it’s about 1/2″ thick. Fold the dough about 5 times, gently press the dough down to a 1 inch thick. Use a round cutter to cut into rounds. You can gently knead the scraps together and make a few more, but they will not be anywhere near as good as the first ones. Place the biscuits on a cookie sheet- if you like soft sides, put them touching each other. If you like”crusty” sides, put them about 1 inch apart- these will not rise as high as the biscuits put close together. Bake for about 10-12 minutes- the biscuits will be a beautiful light golden brown on top and bottom. Place chicken breasts in plastic bag with 2 cups buttermilk and refrigerate for two hours. Cook buttermilk biscuits. Once done, keep warm in the oven.

Directions for gravy:

In skillet, hot Italian sausage. Do not drain. Once cooked, add 2 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoons browning seasoning and 2 cups milk. Keep on med-low and mix. (You may add more flour or milk for desired consistency).

Directions for chicken:

While browning sausage, heat shortening in skillet to 350°F. In bowl, mix 2 cups flour and seasoning salt. Dip each chicken breast in the flour mixture to coat. Place in the skillet and cook until center is no longer pink, turning once. Cut buttermilk biscuit in half and place on plate. Place fried chicken breast next to biscuit. On top of chicken Pour gravy on top.