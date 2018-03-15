In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Carlos Baez cooking up fried chicken and biscuits

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Brunch might just be our favorite meal of the day and soon it’s going to be offered at The Spread in Greenwich.
Ingredients for fried chicken:
1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast
1 lb hot Italian sausage
2 tablespoons flour
2 cups milk
salt and pepper
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon season salt
1 cup cheddar cheese
2 cups buttermilk
2 cups canola oil
4 biscuits
Ingredients for buttermilk biscuits:
2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting the board
1⁄4 teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt or 1 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, very cold
1 cup buttermilk (approx.)
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 450°F.
- Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl, or in the bowl of a food processor.
- Cut the butter into chunks and cut into the flour until it resembles course meal.
- If using a food processor, just pulse a few times until this consistency is achieved.
- Add the buttermilk and mix just until combined.
- If it appears on the dry side, add a bit more buttermilk. It should be very wet.
- Turn the dough out onto a floured board.
- Gently, gently PAT the dough out until it’s about 1/2″ thick. Fold the dough about 5 times, gently press the dough down to a 1 inch thick.
- Use a round cutter to cut into rounds.
- You can gently knead the scraps together and make a few more, but they will not be anywhere near as good as the first ones.
- Place the biscuits on a cookie sheet- if you like soft sides, put them touching each other.
- If you like”crusty” sides, put them about 1 inch apart- these will not rise as high as the biscuits put close together.
- Bake for about 10-12 minutes- the biscuits will be a beautiful light golden brown on top and bottom.
- Place chicken breasts in plastic bag with 2 cups buttermilk and refrigerate for two hours.
- Cook buttermilk biscuits. Once done, keep warm in the oven.
Directions for gravy:
- In skillet, hot Italian sausage. Do not drain.
- Once cooked, add 2 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoons browning seasoning and 2 cups milk.
- Keep on med-low and mix. (You may add more flour or milk for desired consistency).
Directions for chicken:
- While browning sausage, heat shortening in skillet to 350°F.
- In bowl, mix 2 cups flour and seasoning salt.
- Dip each chicken breast in the flour mixture to coat.
- Place in the skillet and cook until center is no longer pink, turning once.
- Cut buttermilk biscuit in half and place on plate.
- Place fried chicken breast next to biscuit.
- On top of chicken Pour gravy on top.