Jets sign RB Isaiah Crowell, K Cairo Santos

Lakana Published: Updated:
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) fends off Los Angeles Chargers' Tre Boston (33) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Jets have filled two holes on their roster by signing running back Isaiah Crowell and kicker Cairo Santos.

Crowell had agreed to terms with the team as free agency opened, but the Jets announced the signing on Thursday. The deal for the former Cleveland Browns running back is for three years and $12 million.

Crowell will help replace veteran Matt Forte, who recently retired. Crowell had 3,118 yards rushing and 21 TDs with 96 catches for 770 yards and a score in his four seasons with the Browns. He hasn’t missed a game in his NFL career.

Santos has signed a one-year contract with the Jets, who were in need of a kicker after Chandler Catanzaro signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent. Santos was with Kansas City since 2014 before being released early last season. He kicked in two games for Chicago before being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s