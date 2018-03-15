Jets sign RB Isaiah Crowell, K Cairo Santos

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Jets have filled two holes on their roster by signing running back Isaiah Crowell and kicker Cairo Santos.

Crowell had agreed to terms with the team as free agency opened, but the Jets announced the signing on Thursday. The deal for the former Cleveland Browns running back is for three years and $12 million.

Crowell will help replace veteran Matt Forte, who recently retired. Crowell had 3,118 yards rushing and 21 TDs with 96 catches for 770 yards and a score in his four seasons with the Browns. He hasn’t missed a game in his NFL career.

Santos has signed a one-year contract with the Jets, who were in need of a kicker after Chandler Catanzaro signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent. Santos was with Kansas City since 2014 before being released early last season. He kicked in two games for Chicago before being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

