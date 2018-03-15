Judge postpones sentencing for teacher’s aide in sex case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A judge has postponed the sentencing of a former teacher’s aide at a Connecticut middle school who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy.

The Connecticut Post reports 48-year-old Kyle Damato-Kushel was scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday but the winter storm forced a delay. Sentencing was again postponed Wednesday because the victim’s lawyer couldn’t be present. Damato-Kushel pleaded guilty in January to second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Damato-Kushel worked at Wooster Middle School in Stratford. Prosecutors say she had been the boy’s preschool teacher. Damato-Kushel was arrested in 2015 when her husband discovered the relationship.

Damato-Kushel’s lawyer, Richard Meehan Jr., said his client was prepared to go to prison.

The judge delayed sentencing until April 12.