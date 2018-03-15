Latest submarine out of Groton to be commissioned

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The latest submarine made in Groton will officially join the U.S. Navy on Saturday, March 17th. That’s when the U.S.S. Colorado will be commissioned. It is the latest and most advanced fast attack submarine in the Navy.

“She carries a crew of about 140 men,” said Chief Richard Hanner, U.S Navy. “We do multi-missions, different things that we do out there in the fleet: Support service boats, any kind of strike groups that are out there.”

The Colorado is the latest Virginia-class sub produced by Electric Boat in Groton, and Chief Hanner is also a product of Groton.

“Went to high school at Fitch High School, graduated class of 2006,” Hanner said. “After that I joined the Navy in January of 2007.”

It’s in his blood, his father and step father each spent more than 20 years in the Navy. He has already spent months in exercises aboard the Colorado

“It’s just like living day to day in a small, confined space. You don’t even notice the difference,” Hanner said. “Very small. Not even shoulder to shoulder anywhere.”

The crew members can feel a little isolated on board until they come close enough to the surface for Hanner to do the best part of his job. He is the communications chief.

“We actually give them the internet and the ability to use email,” said Hanner. “Which provides them the ability to touch back to base with their loved ones back at home, which really keeps the crew’s morale going and keeps everybody happy.”

Keeping all of us safe and secure is the Colorado’s job. Hanner says she is already outperforming expectations in the exercises they have done.

“We turn a lot faster than we normally would and just really try to put it through the tests to make sure that she holds up to the specifications that was designed by Electric Boat,” Hanner said. “So far, so good. She’s held up really well.”

The commissioning ceremony will be at 11 on Saturday, and after that the Colorado goes…right back to Electric Boat to be refitted with updated electronics. Even if it were heading out to sea, they probably would not be able to tell us where they were going anyway.