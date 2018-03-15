Man charged with operating drug factory in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 52-year-old man was arrested on several drug and gun charges after police searched his Farmington home on Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police say just before 6 a.m., troopers, along with the DEA Hartford, ATF and Farmington Police, executed a narcotics related search and seizure warrant at the home at 14 John Steele Road. The search was executed after a several months long investigation into drugs being trafficked at the residence.

According to police, investigators found about 228 grams of cocaine, 2.8 pounds of marijuana, 1.7 pounds of THC edibles, 98 Percocet pills, 28 rifles, 29 handguns, about $108,840 in cash, $900 in U.S. bonds, various ammunition, packaging material and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, John Butler was arrested and charged with failure to keep narcotics in original container, drug paraphernalia, operation of a drug factory, sale of 1Kg or more of cannabis, possession with intent to sell narcotic substance and possession of large capacity magazines.

Butler was held on a $250,000 bond.